In Pics: US shoots down Chinese spy balloon, spectators watch

A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the US on February 3, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying and sending excited or alarmed Americans outside with binoculars. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly cancelled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing US-China tensions. (Larry Mayer/ The Billings Gazette via AP)The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, US February 4, 2023. (REUTERS/ Randall Hill)Contrails from jets circle a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floats off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, US February 4, 2023. (REUTERS/ Randall Hill)In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon is struck down above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The downing of the suspected Chinese spy balloon by a missile from an F-22 fighter jet created a spectacle over one of the state’s tourism hubs and drew crowds reacting with a mixture of bewildered gazing, distress and cheering. (Chad Fish via AP)Spectators watch after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the coast in Holden Beach, North Carolina, US February 4, 2023. (REUTERS/ Allison Joyce)A person photographs a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floats off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, US February 4, 2023. (REUTERS/ Randall Hill)In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The downing of the suspected Chinese spy balloon by a missile from an F-22 fighter jet created a spectacle over one of the state’s tourism hubs and drew crowds reacting with a mixture of bewildered gazing, distress and cheering. (Chad Fish via AP)A jet flies by a suspected Chinese spy balloon after shooting it down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, US February 4, 2023. (REUTERS/ Randall Hill)Spectators look at a photo of a suspected Chinese spy balloon after it was shot down off the coast in Holden Beach, North Carolina, US February 4, 2023. (REUTERS/ Allison Joyce)Stephenie Stadtler of Surfside Beach, photographs a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floats off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, US February 4, 2023. (REUTERS/ Randall Hill)A man checks out a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floats off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, US February 4, 2023. The suspected spy balloon was shot off the coast of South Carolina, in an area that didn't risk harming citizens with debris. (REUTERS/ Randall Hill)People check out a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floats off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, US February 4, 2023. There is no official word yet on how much information China may have gathered from the balloon (REUTERS/ Randall Hill)People photograph a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floats off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, U.S. February 4, 2023. An F-22 fighter jet from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia — took the shot at 2:39 pm (1939 GMT), using a single AIM-9X supersonic, heat-seeking, air-to-air missile. (REUTERS/ Randall Hill)The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, US February 4, 2023. China’s foreign ministry sough to frame the “stray balloon” as a force majeure accident and accused Biden and US politicians of taking advantage of the situation. (REUTERS/ Randall Hill)