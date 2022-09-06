In Pics | All you need to know about Liz Truss, UK’s newly crowned prime minister

Moneycontrol News

Liz Truss becomes UK’s new prime minister, defeating Indian-origin Rishi Sunak in a ballot of party members. Truss is a British politician who is the newly-elected leader of the Conservative Party. (Image: News18 Creative)Mary Elizabeth Truss was born on 26 July 1975 in Oxford, England. She did her schooling from Roundhary School, Leeds and graduation from Oxford in 1996, where she read philosophy, politics and economics. (Image: News18 Creative)She worked as an accountant for Shell and Cable & Wireless. Truss became the deputy director of Reform in January 2008, where she advocated more rigorous academic standards in schools, a greater focus on tackling serious and organised crime, and urgent action to deal with Britain's falling competitiveness. (Image: News18 Creative)At the 2001 general election, Truss stood for the constituency of Hemsworth in West Yorkshire but was defeated. (Image: News18 Creative)In 2006 she was elected as a councilor in Greenwich and after the results of the general election in 2010, Truss was elected to parliament. (Image: News18 Creative)After Boris Johnson became prime minister, Truss was promoted to the position of Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade in return for her support during his leadership campaign. (Image: News18 Creative)On September 5, 2022, Truss was announced as UK's Prime Minister. "I am grateful for your support. It is has been a hard-fought contest. The contest has shown the depth of talent the party has. Would like to thank Rishi Sunak," said Truss after being appointed as the prime minister. (Image: News18 Creative)