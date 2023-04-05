In Pics: All about the Ozempic, the diabetes drug touted as a miracle for weight loss

1/7

Ozempic, a diabetes drug, is increasingly becoming popular among celebrities, musicians and athletes, who are looking to take advantage of its weight- loss potential. (Image: News18 Creative)

Ozempic is a brand name for the generic drug Semaglutide, which is FDA-approved to treat Type-2 Diabetes by controlling blood sugar levels. (Image: News18 Creative)

Ozempic works by mimicking the effects of a hormone- called GLP-1, which is naturally produced in the body. (Image: News18 Creative)

Ozempic has become increasingly popular in recent years due to its effectiveness in managing blood sugar levels and promoting weight loss in people with type 2 diabetes. (Image: News18 Creative)

While Ozempic has been shown to be effective in promoting weight loss in people with type 2 diabetes, its use in weight management for people without diabetes is still being studied and is not yet approved by regulatory agencies such as the FDA. (Image: News18 Creative)

It is possible that some celebrities are using Ozempic off-label for weight management, or they may have been prescribed the medication for its approved use in diabetes management. (Image: News18 Creative)

Regardless of the reason, it is important to remember that medication use should always be discussed with a healthcare professional, and that any weight management programme should be tailored to an individual’s unique needs and health status. (Image: News18 Creative)

Moneycontrol News