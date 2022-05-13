In pics | A look at the design of the world's first Bitcoin City in El Salvador

Moneycontrol News

The world’s first Bitcoin City is coming along beautifully. Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador, the smallest country in Central America, took to social media to share the design of the first Bitcoin city to give a glimpse of the first-ever crypto-powered city in the world. (Image: Twitter @nayibbukele)The city will be built near the Conchagua volcano on the Gulf of Fonseca in the southeast of the Central American country. (Image: Twitter @nayibbukele)The design shared by Bukele have depicted the landmarks of the city that would be built in plazas. The city would be circular, with residential and commercial areas and feature a central plaza designed to look like a bitcoin symbol from the air. (Image: Twitter @nayibbukele)According to the president, the ‘Bitcoin City’ will be funded initially by bitcoin-backed bonds. (Image: Twitter @nayibbukele)The city will not be made of gold metal. Making sure the world don’t misunderstand it, Bukele clarified it, “And no, the city won’t be made up of golden metal; that is just the architect’s choice of colour for the scale model. The actual city will be mostly green (trees) and blue (sea).” (Image: Twitter @nayibbukele)Bukele shared the mesmerising views of Bitcoin city’s airport. The building of the city will begin by the end of the year. In September 2021, El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. (Image: Twitter @nayibbukele)The city will be topped with a lookout in the volcano. The city would be powered by geothermal energy from the volcano, which would also be used to mine bitcoin. (Image: Twitter @nayibbukele)