Finland and Sweden submit application to join NATO; here’s a look at why countries want to join the alliance

Moneycontrol News
May 19, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST

As Finland and Sweden submit their application for NATO membership, a look at why countries want to join the alliance, and the process of granting membership.

(Image: AP)

The last country to join NATO was North Macedonia in 2020. Now Finland and Sweden want to become members of this alliance. What is NATO, and how does a country become its member? Here’s all you need to understand. (Image: News18 Creative) North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is an international military alliance of 30 countries. These member states are from Europe and North America. (Image: News18 Creative) The last country to join NATO was North Macedonia in 2020. (Image: News18 Creative) NATO’s stated purpose is “to guarantee the freedom and security of its members through political and military means.” Article 5 which stands at the heart if NATO’s founding treaty – says: “The Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all.” (Image: News18 Creative)
Article 5 has been invoked only one time in NATO’s history, after the 9/11 terrorist attacks against the United States. (Image: News18 Creative) Finland and Sweden have a non-alignment policy; despite this, the two countries have been NATO’s close partners. Russia’s actions in Ukraine have provoked the two countries to seek safety of the alliance. (Image: News18 Creative) Here are some prerequisites for membership. (Image: News18 Creative) A country formally applies for NATO membership. Take a look at the process… (Image: News18 Creative)
For a country to join NATO, all 30 NATO member states must support its membership. (Image: News18 Creative) Ratification of accession protocols is the most time consuming part of the process. The step has taken eight to 12 months with some recent candidates. (Image: News18 Creative) Finland and Sweden handed over their NATO applications on May 18. NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has urged all 30 allies to move quickly to ratify their membership. (Image: News18 Creative) NATO takes all its decisions by consensus, so each country has a de facto veto. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
#Finland #NATO #North Atlantic Treaty Organization #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Sweden #Ukraine #World News
first published: May 19, 2022 04:51 pm
