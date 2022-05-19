Finland and Sweden submit application to join NATO; here’s a look at why countries want to join the alliance

As Finland and Sweden submit their application for NATO membership, a look at why countries want to join the alliance, and the process of granting membership.
The last country to join NATO was North Macedonia in 2020. Now Finland and Sweden want to become members of this alliance. What is NATO, and how does a country become its member? Here’s all you need to understand. (Image: News18 Creative)
North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is an international military alliance of 30 countries. These member states are from Europe and North America. (Image: News18 Creative)
The last country to join NATO was North Macedonia in 2020. (Image: News18 Creative)
NATO’s stated purpose is “to guarantee the freedom and security of its members through political and military means.” Article 5 which stands at the heart if NATO’s founding treaty – says: “The Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all.” (Image: News18 Creative)
Article 5 has been invoked only one time in NATO’s history, after the 9/11 terrorist attacks against the United States. (Image: News18 Creative)
Finland and Sweden have a non-alignment policy; despite this, the two countries have been NATO’s close partners. Russia’s actions in Ukraine have provoked the two countries to seek safety of the alliance. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here are some prerequisites for membership. (Image: News18 Creative)
A country formally applies for NATO membership. Take a look at the process… (Image: News18 Creative)
For a country to join NATO, all 30 NATO member states must support its membership. (Image: News18 Creative)
Ratification of accession protocols is the most time consuming part of the process. The step has taken eight to 12 months with some recent candidates. (Image: News18 Creative)
Finland and Sweden handed over their NATO applications on May 18. NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has urged all 30 allies to move quickly to ratify their membership. (Image: News18 Creative)
NATO takes all its decisions by consensus, so each country has a de facto veto. (Image: News18 Creative)