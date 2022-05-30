Easing Curbs in Pics | Shanghai takes steps towards ending lockdown

Shanghai took more gradual steps towards lifting its COVID-19 lockdown while Beijing was investigating cases where its strict curbs were affecting other medical treatments as China soldiered on with its uneven exit from restrictions.
Residents line up for nucleic acid tests on a street during lockdown, amid the outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 30. (Image: Reuters)
A man rides a bicycle at a closed temple during lockdown, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 30. (Image: Reuters)
A resident waits for nucleic acid tests at a closed residential area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 30. (Image: Reuters)
People wearing face masks line up outside a store of French luxury brand Celine, at a reopened shopping mall amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Shanghai, China May 29. (Image: Reuters)
A resident walks on a bridge during a lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 27. (Image: Reuters)
Residents chat through gaps in barriers at a closed residential area during lockdown, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 27. (Image: Reuters)
Men exercise at a closed residential area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 27. (Image: Reuters)
A worker in a protective suit passes food through a gap in the barrier at a residential area during lockdown, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 26. (Image: Reuters)
Worker in protective suits ride electric scooters across the street at a closed residential area during lockdown, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 26. (Image: Reuters)
A delivery worker rides an electric scooter across a main shopping area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 26. (Image: Reuters)