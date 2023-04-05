Donald Trump Indictment: Former US President charged, pleads not guilty

1/15

On April 4, 2023, Donald Trump became the first-ever US president, sitting or former, to be charged with a crime. Trump appeared before a judge at the Manhattan Criminal Court accused of allegedly falsifying business records. (Image: News18 Creative)

Trump has been charged with 34 felony counts for falsifying New York business records through a “catch and kill” scheme designed to conceal damaging information and unlawful activity before the 2016 election. (Image: News18 Creative)

A $30,000 payment to a former Trump Tower doorman who alleged the former US president had a child out of wedlock. Trump pleaded not guilty to each of the counts. (Image: News18 Creative)

According to news reports, there’s no state law that prohibits hush money payments. (Image: News18 Creative)

On April 4, the former US President surrendered at the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The usual arrest paperwork completed – details taken, fingerprints processed. (Image: News18 Creative)

Trump was not handcuffed, photographed for a mugshot or placed in a jail when he appeared for his arraignment. Trump also wasn’t required to post bail. (Image: News18 Creative)

The next in-person hearing date for Trump’s case in New York is currently set for December 4. Let’s take a look at the events leading to Trump’s indictment. (Image: News18 Creative)

In January 2018, the Wall Street Journal published an article saying Michael D Cohen, previously a personal lawyer and fixer for Donald Trump, arranged a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her from speaking publicly about her affair with Trump. (Image: News18 Creative)

In August 2018, Michael D Cohen told a court that he arranged hush-money payments for Trump. The payments were made during the 2016 campaign. (Image: News18 Creative)

A year later, the district attorney’s office subpoenas the Trump Organization. (Image: News18 Creative)

In 2020, investigations against Trump intensify. The district attorney’s office signalled in another court filing that it had grounds to investigate the president for tax fraud. (Image: News18 Creative)

In February 2021, the Supreme Court denies Trump’s final bid to block the release of his returns. Trump is left with no option but to hand over eight years of financial records to Cyrus Vance’s office. (Image: News18 Creative)

In February 2022, Alvin Bragg, Vance’s successor and the new Manhattan district attorney, expressed reservations about the case. There’s a public uproar over his decision to not proceed with an indictment. In August, Bragg’s office said that the inquiry against Trump would continue. (Image: News18 Creative)

In December 2022, the Trump Organization is convicted of tax fraud and other crimes. A month later in January, a new grand jury begins to hear testimony about the hush-money payment. (Image: News18 Creative)

Daniel’s real name is Stephanie Clifford. She is a well-known personality in the adult film business. In 2016, before Trump won the presidential election, his personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen arranged a $130,000 “hush money” payment to Daniels in exchange for her silence about her relationship with Donald Trump. (Image: News18 Creative)

Moneycontrol News