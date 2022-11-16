Donald Trump announces bid for 2024 US presidential run; a look at some controversies during his presidency

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE

Donald Trump, who has mounted relentless attacks on the integrity of U.S. voting since his 2020 election defeat, on November 15 launched a bid to regain presidency in 2024, aiming to pre-empt potential Republican rivals. Trump's four years in the Oval Office have been marked by "America First" nationalism, two impeachments, a pandemic, and contentious stands on race and immigration. A look at some major controversies that dogged his term in the White House. (Image: News18 Creative)One of Trump’s most outlandish promises was that he would build a wall between the United States and Mexico and make Mexico pay for it. (Image: News18 Creative)Donald Trump signed Executive Order 13769 on January 27, 2017, implementing a ban on immigration to the US from countries with a substantial Muslim population. (Image: News18 Creative)One of the most controversial acts of the Trump administration was its decision to separate children from their parents at the US-Mexico border. (Image: News18 Creative)In June 2017, Trump announced that the US would be withdrawing from the 2025 Paris Agreement. In 2020, the US became the first nation in the world to formally withdraw from the agreement designed to slow global warming and rising sea levels. (Image: News18 Creative)The US announced its withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018. The deal, signed in 2015 between Iran, the five permanent members of the UNSC, and Germany, lifted economic sanctions on Iran in return for limitations to its nuclear energy programme. (Image: News18 Creative)On January 6, 2021, following then-US President Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election, Trump supporters stormed Congress in a bid to thwart the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. (Image: News18 Creative)Trump is the only US president to be impeached twice and acquitted a second time. (Image: News18 Creative)Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Donald Trump downplayed the threat of the virus. He was also criticized for sending out conflicting messages and misinformation about the coronavirus. (Image: News18 Creative)In August 2020, even as cases and deaths increased, Trump said the coronavirus outbreak was under control and pressed for schools to be opened. (Image: News18 Creative)On November 15, 2022, Trump announced his 2024 run for US Presidency. (Image: News18 Creative)