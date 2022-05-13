Covid-19 | A look at rising number of cases and virus sub-variants in select countries

Moneycontrol News

A few countries are now seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases, mostly led by Omicron sub-variants. Though much is not known about whether these sub-variants are more infectious than the original strain, a sudden spike in cases places severe strain on healthcare systems. (Image: News18 Creative)United States recorded 15,20,223 cases in 28 days during April 12-May 9, mainly driven by BA.2, BA.2.12.1. (Image: News18 Creative)Australia reported 11,80,331 cases in 28 days from April 12-May 9, mainly driven by BA.2. (Image: News18 Creative)6,83,168 COVID cases recorded in China, between April 12-May 9. (Image: News18 Creative)South Africa recorded 1,11,997 cases in 28 days between April 12-May 9. (Image: News18 Creative)14,95,666 Covid cases recorded in Italy in 28 days during April12-May 9, mainly driven by BA.2. (Image: News18 Creative)Japan recorded 10,53,979 cases in 28 days between April 12-May 9. (Image: News18 Creative)Taiwan recorded 3,69,464 cases in 28 days between April 12-May 9, mainly driven by original Omicron strain. (Image: News18 Creative)A look at the Omicron family. (Image: News18 Creative)A snapshot of the Omicron sub-variants that are driving cases in most of the countries. (Image: News18 Creative)BA.2.12.1 was first detected in the US by New York states health officials in April. (Image: News18 Creative)All of these sub-variants are being closely monitored by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as part of Omicron variant of the coronavirus. (Image: News18 Creative)