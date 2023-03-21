Cherry blossom season in Tokyo, Washington, Beijing | In Pics

People walk at sunrise amongst the cherry blossoms, which officials expect to reach their peak in the next few days, along the Tidal Basin in Washington, U.S. March 20. (Source: Reuters)
People enjoy cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan, March 20. (Source: Reuters)
Cherry blossoms are seen along the Tidal Basin in Washington, U.S., March 19. (Source: Reuters)
A woman poses for pictures during cherry blossom season in Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, China, March 19. (Source: Reuters)