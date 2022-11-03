Brazil Protest: Unable to accept defeat, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters ask military to step in

Associated Press

Thousands of supporters of Jair Bolsonaro called on Brazil's military on November 2 to keep the far-right leader in power, even as his administration signalled a willingness to hand over the reins to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. (Source: AP)Gathering outside Rio de Janeiro's Eastern Military Command building, supporters raised their clenched fists in the air, many of them waving Brazilian flags. (Source: AP)The demonstration came amid international recognition of da Silva's victory and a recommendation from the Brazilian Supreme Court that Bolsonaro accept the election result. (Source: AP)Cabinet members, governors-elect and evangelical leaders who have been strident supporters of Bolsonaro are now offering overtures to the incoming leftist government. (Source: AP)The military has taken on an ample role under Bolsonaro but has remained silent in the month since the first round of the election, a sign it is likely distancing itself from the ex-army captain, experts told The Associated Press. (Source: AP)Bolsonaro lost to da Silva in a nail-biting contest, garnering 49.1 percent of the vote to da Silva's 50.9 percent. (Source: AP)It was the tightest presidential race since Brazil's return to democracy in 1985 and marks the first time Bolsonaro has lost an election in his 34-year political career. (Source: AP)The outgoing president took nearly two days to address the nation and there had been speculation that he might fight the result after repeatedly questioning the reliability of the country's electoral system before the election. (Source: AP)