Week in pictures: Stunning images from across the world

A patient from the Nise de Silveira mental health institute dances with a doll during the institute's carnival parade, called in Portuguese: "Loucura Suburbana," or Suburban Madness, in the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.Women sell heart-shaped balloons at a flower market in Manila, Philippines on Monday.A woman cries over the graves of her son and daughter, killed during the earthquake at Sehir cemetery in Malatya, Turkey.Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Suryakiran perform maneuvers on the first day of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru.Candombe dancers laugh as they get ready to perform in "Las llamadas" carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay.People cross a suspension bridge over the San Juan de Lurigancho district in Lima, Peru. Peruvians have found ways to manage their daily lives even as police and protesters clash across the country amid political turmoil over the removal of former President Pedro Castillo, who was later arrested for trying to dissolve Congress.People listen to interfaith prayers during a community commemoration ceremony for the 17 students and staff of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who were killed at the Parkland, Fla., school, on the five-year anniversary of the shooting.