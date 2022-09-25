Tom Hardy wins first prize in 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in UK

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy took part in the Milton Keynes Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open 2022, held by Ultimate Martial Arts Championships (UMAC) in the UK and walked away with a gold medal after winning both his fights. (Image credit: @taped_fingers/Instagram)Tom Hardy's feat took most people by surprise as very few knew about his blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. (Image credit: @taped_fingers/Instagram)It was in fact acting that led Tom Hardy to train in the combat sport, as he first learned the skill for the 2011 film 'Warrior' in which he played a US marine who enters a mixed martial arts contest. (Image credit: @taped_fingers/Instagram)Tom Hardy entered the contest using his real name, Edward Hardy, with only the organiser aware of his true identity, reported the BBC. (Image credit: @taped_fingers/Instagram)