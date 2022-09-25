Tom Hardy wins first prize in 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in UK

Tom Hardy said it was an "honour" to represent the charity. "Their work has changed and saved lives around the world," he wrote on Instagram.
Hollywood actor Tom Hardy took part in the Milton Keynes Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open 2022, held by Ultimate Martial Arts Championships (UMAC) in the UK and walked away with a gold medal after winning both his fights. (Image credit: @taped_fingers/Instagram)
Tom Hardy's feat took most people by surprise as very few knew about his blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. (Image credit: @taped_fingers/Instagram)
It was in fact acting that led Tom Hardy to train in the combat sport, as he first learned the skill for the 2011 film 'Warrior' in which he played a US marine who enters a mixed martial arts contest. (Image credit: @taped_fingers/Instagram)
Tom Hardy entered the contest using his real name, Edward Hardy, with only the organiser aware of his true identity, reported the BBC. (Image credit: @taped_fingers/Instagram)