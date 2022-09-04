The week in pictures: Stunning images from around the world

Associated Press

A displaced boy peeks through a hole in a plastic shelter after fleeing his flood-hit home, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, August 28, 2022. Officials in Pakistan say deaths from widespread flooding have topped 1,000 since mid-June and the country's climate minister called the deadly monsoon season "a serious climate catastrophe."People wearing face masks take pictures inside a tunnel made with hot red peppers during H.O.T Festival at the Seoul City Hall plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, August 29.Police officers use water canon and tear gas to disperse anti government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, August 30. The country is in the midst of an unprecedented economic crisis with acute months-long shortages of essentials such as fuel, medicine and cooking gas due to a severe shortage of foreign currency.Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina", tomato fight fiesta in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, August 31. The tomato fight took place once again following a two-year suspension owing to the coronavirus pandemicA salt collector carries a shovel and bucket to work the salt flats of Pampatar at sunrise on Margarita Island, Venezuela, Thursday, September 1. Independent collectors sell 20-kilogram sacks of salt for about $1 dollar.Funeral workers carry a coffin containing the body of an unidentified civilian who died in the Bucha community territory during the Russian occupation period in February-March 2022, during a funeral in Bucha, near Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, September 2.Bob the Drag Queen, from left, Shangela, and Eureka pose in the press room on night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, September 3, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.