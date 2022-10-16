 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrends

The week in pictures: Stunning images from around the world

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Oct 16, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST

From Russia-Ukraine war to college football games, here's what happened across the world last week.

Flame and smoke rise fron Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea, Saturday, October 8.

Flame and smoke rise from Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea. Armed Palestinians carry the body of Mahmoud Al-Sous, covered with a flag of the Islamic Jihad militant group during his funeral in the West Bank town of Jenin. A man reunites with his dog, rescued by neighbors from the mud, after flooding caused by intense rains in Las Tejerias, Venezuela. Tourists on elephants watch a pair of mother and calf one horned Rhinoceros in the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, on the outskirts of Guwahati, Assam.
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches the game-winning touchdown under pressure from Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant during the second half of an NCAA college football game. Funeral pyres cremate those who died in the day care center attack at Wat Rat Samakee temple in Uthai Sawan, northeastern Thailand.
TAGS: #Crimea #Football #Jihad #Pobitora wildlife sanctuary #Russia #Russia-Ukraine war #Slideshow #Ukraine
first published: Oct 16, 2022 12:04 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.