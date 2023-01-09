Photos: Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's luxury suite at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh

1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6

Moneycontrol News

A living area at Cristiano Ronaldo's almost 4,000 sq ft suite. (Image: Fourseasons.com)Cristiano Ronaldo's Kingdom suite has a magnificent view of Riyadh. (Image: Fourseasons.com)Dining room at Cristiano Ronaldo's two-storey suite. (Image: Fourseasons.com)Kitchen and pantry at Cristiano Ronaldo's suite. (Image: Fourseasons.com)A bedroom at the Kingdom suite where Cristiano Ronaldo is staying. (Image: Fourseasons.com)An office area at Cristiano Ronaldo's suite at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh. (Image: Fourseasons.com)