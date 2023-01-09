 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Photos: Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's luxury suite at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh

Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at the Four Seasons hotel in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and their children for a month. It’s a two-storey suite with “unparalleled views of Riyadh”. Take a tour of the Kingdom suite.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be staying at a17-room Kingdom suite at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh.

A living area at Cristiano Ronaldo's almost 4,000 sq ft suite. (Image: Fourseasons.com)
Cristiano Ronaldo's Kingdom suite has a magnificent view of Riyadh. (Image: Fourseasons.com)
Dining room at Cristiano Ronaldo's two-storey suite. (Image: Fourseasons.com)
Kitchen and pantry at Cristiano Ronaldo's suite. (Image: Fourseasons.com)
A bedroom at the Kingdom suite where Cristiano Ronaldo is staying. (Image: Fourseasons.com)
An office area at Cristiano Ronaldo's suite at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh. (Image: Fourseasons.com)
