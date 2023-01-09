Photos: Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's luxury suite at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh

Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at the Four Seasons hotel in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and their children for a month. It’s a two-storey suite with “unparalleled views of Riyadh”. Take a tour of the Kingdom suite.
A living area at Cristiano Ronaldo's almost 4,000 sq ft suite. (Image: Fourseasons.com)
Cristiano Ronaldo's Kingdom suite has a magnificent view of Riyadh. (Image: Fourseasons.com)
Dining room at Cristiano Ronaldo's two-storey suite. (Image: Fourseasons.com)
Kitchen and pantry at Cristiano Ronaldo's suite. (Image: Fourseasons.com)
A bedroom at the Kingdom suite where Cristiano Ronaldo is staying. (Image: Fourseasons.com)
An office area at Cristiano Ronaldo's suite at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh. (Image: Fourseasons.com)