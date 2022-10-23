Virat Kohli's most expressive moments from India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

Virat Kohli took up the responsibility of of hitting the big ones at a time when India was in trouble chasing 160.Virat Kohli celebrates India's win against Pakistan. He made unbeaten 82 out off 53 balls.Captain Rohit Sharma (C) lifts Virat Kohli as they celebrate after a win during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne."It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words," Virat Kohli said at the post-match presentation.This was Virat Kohli's one of the memorable innings in the history of T20 World Cup.Thanking his fans, Virat Kohli said, "The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support."Till today I've always said Mohali was my best innings against Australia. I got 82 off 52, today I got 82 off 53. They are exactly the same innings but today, I will count this one higher because of the magnitude of the game and how the situation was," Virat Kohli said.Virat Kohli shakes hands with Pakistan's Shadab Khan after the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne.