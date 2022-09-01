US Open 2022 | Eight history-making moments from Flushing Meadows

Moneycontrol News

2006 | For eight-time major champion and Olympic gold medalist Andre Agassi, it would be the final completion of his career. Despite losing, Agassi received a standing ovation that lasted four minutes. (Image: News18 Creative)2001 | In the first Grand Slam singles final that featured two siblings in more than 100 years, Venus Williams battled her younger sister Serena Williams in a fierce feud. This was also the first time two Black players faced off in a Grand Slam final. (Image: News18 Creative)1988 | German tennis superstar Steffi Graf made history as the only player to ever clinch a Goldman Slam–meaning that she won all four major titles and also the gold medal at the Seoul Olympics in one calendar year. (Image: News18 Creative)1987 | At 30, Navratilova celebrated her finest year ever at the US Open, toppling her foremost rival Steffi Graf in the singles final then returning the next day to win the women’s doubles final with Pam Shriver. (Image: News18 Creative)1981 | During the final, rivals Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe battled one another in one last match. McEnroe won the match after four sets, making it their 22nd appearance together. (Image: News18 Creative)1979 | The tennis legend Tracy Austin made her big breakthrough when she beat Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert to clinch her first Grand Slam title at only 16 years old. (Image: News18 Creative)1969 | Australian tennis great Rod Laver became the one and only player ever to win all four Grand Slams in the same year, also known as the Calendar Slam, twice. (Image: News18 Creative)1967 | Arthur Ashe, an amateur who happened to be a lieutenant in the United States Army, blazed through that summer like no other player and became the first winner of the US Open Tennis Championship, defeating Tom Okker of The Netherlands. (Image: News18 Creative)