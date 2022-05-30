Tata IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans wins their debut season

Moneycontrol News

Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League at its first attempt with all-rounder Hardik Pandya leading his team to an emphatic seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in final on May 29. (Image: IPL)Pandya took 3-17 with impeccable medium-fast bowling to restrict Rajasthan to 130-9 after Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bat. (Image: IPL)Pandya then made a crucial 34 off 30 balls as Gujarat reached 133-3 in 18.1 overs in front of a raucous crowd of more than 100,000 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. (Image: IPL)Opening batter Shubman Gill top-scored with an unbeaten 45 and sealed the memorable victory with a six off Obed McCoy over deep square leg. (Image: IPL)Pandya’s superb bowling in the middle overs was well supported by Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan (1-18) and derailed Rajasthan’s bid for a second IPL title since winning the inaugural edition in 2008. (Image: IPL)Jos Buttler made only 39 off 35 balls but still finished as the tournament’s top scorer with 863 runs, and Samson scored 14. Both were dismissed by Pandya. (Image: IPL)Samson tried to accelerate the scoring rate but was caught at third man off Pandya’s second ball. Buttler, who scored four centuries and four half centuries during this IPL season, got a faint edge as he tried to guide a short ball to third man. (Image: IPL)The Gujarat skipper then made sure Rajasthan was without power-hitters in the death overs, taking a return catch to dismiss Shimron Hetmyer (11) with the last ball of his four-over spell. (Image: IPL)Trent Boult (1-14) and this season’s top wicket-taker, Yuzvendra Chahal (1-20), bowled well for Rajasthan but Pandya carefully negotiated the middle overs by combining in a 63-run stand with Gill for the third wicket. (Image: IPL)Chahal ended up with 27 wickets in the tournament when Pandya was caught in the slips in the 14th over. But Gujarat’s depth in the middle-order batting — the team topped the table with 20 points from 10 wins during the league stage — saw it home. David Miller (32 not out) and Gill comfortably took the tournament newcomer to the winning target. (Image: IPL)