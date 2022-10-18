Roger Binny takes over as 36th President of BCCI; a look at the board’s new office bearers

Moneycontrol News

World Cup winner Roger Binny was on October 18 elected as the 36th president of the BCCI, taking over from Sourav Ganguly to run the world's richest cricket board. Binny, 67, was elected unopposed at its AGM (Annual general Meeting) in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)Bangalore-born Binny, who was part of India's historic 1983 World Cup-winning squad, steps into the shoes of Ganguly, widely regarded as one of cricket's greatest captains. (Image: AP)Born in an Anglo-Indian family, Binny as a batsman could either open the innings or bat in the middle order. In 27 Tests, he scored 830 runs while accumulating another 629 runs from 72 ODIs. (Image: AP)Jay Shah was re-elected as the secretary for a second consecutive term and Rajeev Shukla remains the Vice President. (Image: AFP)Devajit Saikia have been elected as Joint Secretary. (Image: Twitter @lonsaikia)Ashish Shelar have been elected as Treasurer. However, there was no discussion on the chairmanship of International Cricket Council (ICC). The next ICC chairman will be elected during the board meeting in Melbourne next month. (Image: AFP)