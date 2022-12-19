Indian women's hockey team wins inaugural FIH Nations Cup, promoted to 2023-24 Pro League

Moneycontrol News

India clinched the inaugural FIH Women's Hockey Nations Cup title with a 1-0 win over Spain in the summit clash on December 17. The win sealed India's berth in the 2023-24 Pro League. (Image: FIH Hockey)Gurjit Kaur scored the all-important goal in the sixth minute from the penalty corner as the Commonwealth Games bronze medalists ended the eight-nation tournament with five wins on the trot. (Image: FIH Hockey)India earned their first penalty corner in the sixth minute and converted it to take the lead. (Image: FIH Hockey)Hockey India has announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for each player of the India women's team and Rs 1 lakh for each member of the Indian support staff. (Image: FIH Hockey)India and Spain had played in the FIH women's Hockey Pro League 2021-22 season as replacement teams after pull-outs by Australia and New Zealand due to COVID-19 related issues. (Image: FIH Hockey)By virtue of winning the Nations Cup, the Indian team has been promoted to the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Women's Pro League, a key event ahead of next year's Asian Games and 2024 Paris Olympics. (Image: FIH Hockey) (With inputs from agencies)