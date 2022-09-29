In Pics | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 36th National Games at Ahmedabad

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declares open the 36th National Games at a gala ceremony in the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera area of Ahmedabad on September 29. "The largest stadium in the world is hosting the largest sports event for the nation with the youngest population," PM Modi said at the opening ceremony. (Image: ANI)National Games are being held in the state of Gujarat for the very first time. It is organised from September 29 to October 12. Nearly 15,000 sportsperson, coaches, and officials from across the country will be participating in 36 sports disciplines, making it the biggest National Games ever. (Image: ANI)Governor Acharya Devvrat, CM Bhupendra Patel, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur were also present at the event. Under the leadership of the then Chief Minister and the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat embarked on the journey to create a robust sports infrastructure of international standards, which helped the state to prepare for the games in a very short span of time. (Image: ANI)The sporting event will be organized in six cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. "Gujarat became a policy-driven state under the leadership of PM Modi. The state's sports policy was launched by him. The development of a world-class sports university in Baroda is near completion," said Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel at opening ceremony. (Image: ANI)Olympians PV Sindhu, Neeraj Chopra and Ravi Kumar Dahiya were also present at the opening ceremony of the 36th National Games at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. (Image: ANI)Earlier today, PV Sindhu, Gagan Narang, Anju Bobby George and Trupti Murgunde visited Ahmedabad Rifle Club to meet participants and also tried their hand at the sport, even as Olympian medalist shooter Gagan Narang helped them with tips. (Image: ANI)A day ahead of the opening ceremony, a drone show was organized over Sabarmati river. 600 drones created a spectacular sight at Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Riverfront. The drone created various figures in the sky. ‘Welcome Hon’ble PM’, national flag, portrait of Sardar Patel and logo of the games, are among the other things created using drones. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)