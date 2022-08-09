2022 Commonwealth Games come to an end in Birmingham with fireworks

Moneycontrol News

The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham came to a climax on August 8 with a closing ceremony that celebrated the city's ethnic diversity and culture. (Source: AP)Athletes participated in the parade during the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham, England. (Source: AP)Artists performed as flags of Commonwealth countries were displayed during the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham, England. (Source: AP)Apache Indian performed during the Closing Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. (Source: AP)Artists performed bhangra during the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham, England. (Source: AP)Perry, the Commonwealth Games Mascot, has been one of the stars of the event as he showed off his moves in a dance off with a sound engineer at a beach volleyball match in Birmingham on August 7. (Source: AP)Local bands Dexy's, Musical Youth and The Selecter played their biggest hits to the crowd at Alexander Stadium. (Source: AP)Feng Tianwei was presented with the award for the games' outstanding athlete - the Singaporean table tennis player adding three more Commonwealth gold medals to her vast collection. (Source: AP)Jorja Smith, center, performed during the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham, England. (Source: AP)Fireworks light up the show during the Closing Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. (Source: AP)UB40 performed on stage during the Closing Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. (Source: AP)The ceremony finished with the handing over of the Commonwealth Games flag to 2026 host city Victoria in Australia. (Source: AP)Birmingham-born rock legend Ozzy Osbourne brought the final curtain down on the show. (Source: AP)