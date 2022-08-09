 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
2022 Commonwealth Games come to an end in Birmingham with fireworks

Moneycontrol News
Aug 09, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST

The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham came to a climax on August 8 with a closing ceremony that celebrated the city's ethnic diversity and culture. The ceremony finished with the handing over of the Commonwealth Games flag to 2026 host city Victoria in Australia.

(Image: AP)

Athletes participated in the parade during the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham, England. (Source: AP) Artists performed as flags of Commonwealth countries were displayed during the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham, England. (Source: AP) Apache Indian performed during the Closing Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. (Source: AP)
Artists performed bhangra during the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham, England. (Source: AP) Perry, the Commonwealth Games Mascot, has been one of the stars of the event as he showed off his moves in a dance off with a sound engineer at a beach volleyball match in Birmingham on August 7. (Source: AP) Local bands Dexy's, Musical Youth and The Selecter played their biggest hits to the crowd at Alexander Stadium. (Source: AP) Feng Tianwei was presented with the award for the games' outstanding athlete - the Singaporean table tennis player adding three more Commonwealth gold medals to her vast collection. (Source: AP)
Jorja Smith, center, performed during the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham, England. (Source: AP) Fireworks light up the show during the Closing Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. (Source: AP) UB40 performed on stage during the Closing Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. (Source: AP) The ceremony finished with the handing over of the Commonwealth Games flag to 2026 host city Victoria in Australia. (Source: AP) Birmingham-born rock legend Ozzy Osbourne brought the final curtain down on the show. (Source: AP)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Aug 9, 2022 01:50 pm
