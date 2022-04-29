In photos: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and other guests at Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman’s post-wedding party

Glenn Maxwell-Vini Raman wedding party: Faf du Plessis also attended the event in Mumbai with his wife Imari Visser and daughter Amelie du Plessis.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore team came together on Wednesday to celebrate the wedding of cricketer Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman. (Image credit: @RCBTweets/Twitter)
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis were among the guests at the party held in Mumbai in the RCB bio-bubble. (Image credit: @RCBTweets/Twitter)
Virat Kohli’s wife, actor Anuskha Sharma, attended the party with him. (Image credit: anushkasharma/Instagram)
Faf du Plessis was also accompanied by his wife Imari Visser and daughter Amelie du Plessis. (Image credit: @RCBTweets/Twitter)
Kohli and other guests danced at the night away. (Image credit: @RCBTweets/Twitter)