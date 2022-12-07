FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 17: Morocco shock Spain, Portugal thrash Switzerland to complete quarters' line-up

Associated Press

Morocco's head coach Walid Regragui is thrown in the air at the end of the World Cup round of 16 match againt Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Source: AP)Spain's head coach Luis Enrique consoles Aymeric Laporte at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Former champions Spain were knocked out by Morocco (o-3) on penalties. (Source: AP)Spain's goalkeeper Unai Simon looks round after Morocco's Achraf Hakimi scored the winning penalty during a shootout in the round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain. (Source: AP)Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq, top, celebrates with teammates after the penalty shootout at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Source: AP)Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saves a penalty kick during the game against Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Source: AP)Spain's Marcos Llorente jumps over Morocco's Romain Saiss during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Source: AP)Morocco's Sofiane Boufal in action against Spain's Gavi, bottom, during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Source: AP)Morocco's Romain Saiss fights for the ball with Spain's Marco Asensio during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Source: AP)Portugal's Joao Felix, left, and Switzerland's Edimilson Fernandes battle for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Switzerland, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Portugal thrashed Switzerland 6-1 to enter the quarters. (Source: AP)Switzerland's Breel Embolo and Portugal's Ruben Dias jump for a header during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Switzerland, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Source: AP)Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, front, and Switzerland's Granit Xhaka battle for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Switzerland, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Source: AP)