FIFA World Cup 2022 | Croatia beat Brazil to qualify for semi-finals; Highlights from Day 18

Associated Press

READ MORE

Players of Croatia embrace goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic after defeating Brazil in a World Cup quarterfinal soccer match at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, December 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)Croatia's Borna Sosa, left, fights for the ball with Brazil's Antony during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Croatia and Brazil on December 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)Brazil's Marquinhos is dejected after failing to score from the penalty spot as Croatia's players celebrate winning the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Croatia and Brazil on December 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)A man holds an Argentinian flag prior to the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, outside the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, December 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)Brazil's players are dejected after losing the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Croatia and Brazil on December 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)Nathan Ake of the Netherlands, left, is challenged by Argentina's Lionel Messi during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on December 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)Argentina's Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes, right, celebrate at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, December 10, 2022. Argentina defeated the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 2-2. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)Argentina players celebrate at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina on December 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with fans after defeating Netherlands during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on December 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)Fans of Argentina watch the soccer match between Croatia and Brazil on a mobile screen prior the start of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, December 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)