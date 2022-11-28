FIFA World Cup 2022 | A look at how the World Cup jerseys are made

Moneycontrol News

A jersey is not just a t-shirt, it is a representation, and it has a statement. Lots of thought go into making a team jersey. Many teams, in this World Cup, have gone with a traditional approach but some teams have dared to go bold with their designer kits. (Image: News18 Creative)The home kit is the jersey worn by a team when they play on their home turf while the opponent team wears their away kit as they are playing on a foreign turf. (Image: News18 Creative)Spain’s red home kit has a sporty V-neck collar in the yellow and blue shades of the national flag. Whereas, Messi and his squad have stuck to their classic white and blue home kit, while a purple-coloured away kit is the choice of design for Argentina. (Image: News18 Creative)Costa Rica’s red home shirt has thick blue cuffs and white trim. The front left side bears the new national badge which was introduced in December 2021. While Japan team’s blue home kit takes cues from the art of origami – the traditional Japanese art of folding paper. (Image: News18 Creative)FIFA World Cup 2022 host team Qatar’s home kit honours the country’s flag and the maroon shirt features a central logo with white trim at the sleeve cuffs. The Mexican team has gone the old way and chosen a traditional green home kit for World Cup 2022 after donning black and pink last season. (Image: News18 Creative)A dark blue shirt with gold accents is the home kit donned by France, complete with the FIFA emblem, Nike logo and the country’s national team’s FFF logo in gold. Whereas, Brazilian kit stays true to its original colour schemes, albeit new patterns and prints make it more distinctive. (Image: News18 Creative)Influenced by Germany’s very first football kit from 1908, this year’s World Cup home shirt features a black centre strip with four stars and a club badge, jersey number and Adidas logo at the centre of the chest. (Image: News18 Creative)The South Korean home jersey is fairly simple – a bright coral-red shirt with a black polo collar. It also features tiger stripes detailing in red over the shoulders along with red and black trim in tune with its Red Devils nickname. (Image: News18 Creative)Portugal’s two-toned home kit features blocks of pepper red and green while the away kit sports white with the swoosh of flag colours in the middle. (Image: News18 Creative)Ghana team’s red home shirt features a black star (The Ghanaian team is nicknamed the black stars) at the centre and red, yellow and green trims at the sleeves and is inspired by iconic moments from its football history. (Image: News18 Creative)