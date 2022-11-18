FIFA World Cup 2022 | 10 of the best young players to watch out for

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE

In the world’s greatest blockbuster franchise -- played out live, with a projected cumulative audience of five billion – the mantle of greatness can be assumed in a heartbeat. As the world descends on Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, many young players will shine brighter than others on the grandest stage. Here are 10 of the best young players to keep an eye on during the tournament. (Image: News18 creative)Vinicius Junior | Blessed with lightning pace and superb technical ability, the Brazilian scored the winner in Real Madrid’s latest 2022 Champions League triumph. (Image: News18 creative)Rodrygo | During the 2019 season, Brazilian wonder-kid Rodrygo was the second youngster to score a Champions League hat trick. (Image: News18 creative)Pablo Gavi | He is the youngest player ever to be called up for the World Cup by Spain, beating a record held by Cesc Fabregas. (Image: News18 creative)Jude Bellingham | Jude has already made a name for himself with his performances at Borussia Dortmund, having contributed 28 G/A and scored in the Champions League quarter-finals during the 21/22 season. (Image: News18 creative)Jamal Musiala | The Bayern Munich wunderkind has already scored or assisted 22 goals in all competitions this season. (Image: News18 creative)Pedri | He already made his name at the 2020 Euros, where he won the best young player of the tournament. (Image: News18 creative)Kai Havertz | The Chelsea striker has proved he’s a big-game player after coolly slotting home the winner in the 2021 Champions League final. (Image: News18 creative)Ansu Fati | A precocious talent, Fati is the youngest Barcelona player to ever score in the Spanish league, the youngest to ever find the back of the net in the history of the Champions League, and the second-youngest player, at 17 years and 308 days, to debut with the Spanish national team. (Image: News18 creative)Aurelien Tchouameni | One of the two young Real Madrid midfielders in Didier Deschamps’ squad, the 22-year-old may have a far bigger role than anticipated a few months back because of the injuries to N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba. (Image: News18 creative)Alphonso Davies | Davies – already the most talented Canadian men’s footballer ever – has helped his club secure a Champions League trophy and four consecutive Bundesliga titles since joining in 2019. (Image: News18 creative)