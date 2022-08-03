Commonwealth Games, Day 5 | Indian medal winners in Birmingham

Moneycontrol News

Team India celebrate winning the silver medal in Badminton Team event at The NEC Arena on day five of 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, August 2. (Source: AP)Lovely Choubey, Pinki Kaushik Singh, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey celebrate the historic victory in the Women's Fours Lawn Bowls final, at Victoria Park on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, August 2. (Source: AP)From left, Sanil Shetty, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai and Sharath Kamal Achanta won gold in the Men's Team Table Tennis final against Singapore at The NEC on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, August 2. (Source: AP)India's Vikas Thakor (L) who won silver, gold medalist Samoa's Don Opeloge (C) and Fiji's Taniela Rainibogi (R) who received a bronze medal, pose on the podium, after the Men's 96kg Weightlifting competition at The NEC on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, August 2. (Source: AP)