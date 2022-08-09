Commonwealth Games 2022 | Meet Indian gold medal winners

Moneycontrol News

Lovely Choubey, Pinki Kaushik Singh, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey won gold in the Women's Fours Lawn Bowls final.Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sanil Shetty won Gold in the Men's Team Table Tennis final.Sharath Kamal Achanta and Sreeja Akula won gold medal in the Table Tennis Mixed Doubles.Satwik Sairaj and Chirag Shetty won gold in Badminton Men's Doubles.Sharath Kamal won gold in Table Tennis Men's Singles.Lakshya Sen won gold in Badminton Men's SinglesPV Sindhu won gold in Badminton Women's Singles.Nikhat Zareen won gold in Boxing Women's Light Flyweight.Eldhose Paul won gold in Athletics men's Triple Jump.Nitu Ghanghas won gold in Boxing Women's Minimum Weight.Amit Panghal won gold in Boxing Men's Flyweight.Bhavina Patel win gold in Para Table Tennis Women's Singles C3-5.Naveen Kumar won gold in Wrestling Men's Freestyle 74kg. on the other hand, Vinesh Phogat won gold in Wrestling Women's Freestyle 53kg.Ravi Dahiya won gold in Wrestling Men's Freestyle 57kg and Deepak Punia won gold in Wrestling Men's Freestyle 86kg.Bajrang Punia won gold in Wrestling Men's Freestyle 65kg and Sakshi Malik won gold in Wrestling Women's Freestyle 62kg.Sudhir won gold in Para Powerlifting Men's Heavyweight and Achinta Sheuli won gold in Weightlifting Men's 73kg.Jeremy Lalrinnunga won gold in Weightlifting Men's 67kg and Mirabai Chanu won gold in Weightlifting Women's 49Kg Class.