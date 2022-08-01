Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian athletes put up a blazing show at Birmingham

Moneycontrol News

Achinta Sheuli celebrates with his gold medal as he stands on the podium after the Men's Weightlifting 79kg Final at The NEC on day three of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, on Sunday. Achinta lifted 143kg in snatch and 170kg in clean. (Image: AP)Lalrinnunga Jeremy won the gold in Men's 67kg Final at The NEC on the day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday. Jeremy lifted a combined weight of 300kg in snatch, and clean. (Image: AP)Mirabai Chanu Saikhom defended her gold medal in the women's 49kg weightlifting category at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday. Mirabai lifted 201kg in total for a new games record. (Image: AP)Silver medalist Sanket Mahadev Sargar in action at the Men's 55kg Clean and Jerk weightlifting at The NEC on the day two of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday. Sanket lifted a total of 248kg to secure his silver medal. (Image: AP)Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam won silver in Women's 55kg weightlifting event at The NEC on day two of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday. (Image: AP)Gururaja Poojary won bronze in Mens 61kg weightlifting at The NEC on day two of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday and was thrilled to add to his silver medal from the games in 2018. Gururaja broke his personal best record to lift 151kg in third attempt. (Image: AP)