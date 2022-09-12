 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asia Cup in photos: The best moments from Sri Lanka vs Pakistan final

Moneycontrol News
Sep 12, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs to emerge as the tournament's champions on September 11.

Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka holds up their winning trophy.

Team Sri Lanka are the Asia Cup champions after defeating Pakistan in the final match in Dubai on September 11. (Image credit: AFP) Sri Lanka won the final by 23 runs. They posted 170 for six, with Bhanuka Rajapaksa emerging as the top scorer. Pakistan's tally was 147 all out in 20 overs. (Image credit: AFP) For team Pakistan, Haris Rauf, who got three wickets, was the standout bowler. (Image credit: AFP) Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed made a partnership of 71 runs but Pramod Madushan broke the stand by dismissing the latter. (Image credit: AFP)
For Sri Lanka, the Asia Cup victory was drastic comeback, considering they were defeated by Afghanistan in the opening match. (Image credit: AFP)
