44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: PM Narendra Modi kicks off the opening ceremony

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai on July 28 evening. He said that in sports there are no losers but winners and future winners. (Source: PTI)The Chess Olympiad is hosted by India at a special time in its history, which is the 75th year of India's freedom from the colonial rule, he said. (Source: PTI)Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, L Murugan, five-time chess champion Viswanathan Anand and several others were present during the glittering opening ceremony. (Source: PTI)The prime minister began his speech by uttering the Tamil word for greetings, 'Vanakkam'. He said that in a short period of time, the organisers have made outstanding arrangements. The Tamil Nadu government along with the Centre's full support is hosting the event. (Source: PTI)In his address during the inaugural at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Modi said it is an honour to have international chess players at such a special time. "In sports, there are no losers, there are winners and there are future winners," he said. (Source: PTI)“The 44th Chess Olympiad has been a tournament of many firsts and records. This is the first time the Chess Olympiad is being held in the place of origin of the sport, India. It is coming to Asia for the first time in three decades," Modi said while inaugurating the ceremony. (Source: PTI)Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others watch artists perform during the Opening Ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, July 28, 2022. (Source: PTI)The sporting event will be held in the nearby Mamallapuram, about 50km from here. The Olympiad is being held in India for the first time ever, after being moved out of Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and has attracted a record number of entries in the Open (188) and women's (162) sections. (Source: PTI)