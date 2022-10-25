 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Solar eclipse 2022: Images from different parts of the world

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Oct 25, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST

Solar eclipse 2022: The celestial phenomenon started at 08:58 GMT in Iceland and ended off the coast of India at 13:02 GMT, crossing Europe, Northeast Africa and the Middle East, according to the French Institute of Celestial Mechanics and Calculation of Ephemerides (IMCCE) of the Paris Observatory.

A partial solar eclipse in Hede-Bazouges, western France on October 25.

The partial solar eclipse in Hede-Bazouges, western France on October 25. This picture taken on October 25, 2022 shows the moon partially obscuring the sun disk during a partial solar eclipse visible from Gaza City in the Palestinian Gaza Strip enclave. During this partial solar eclipse, the moon covers a part of the sun in Antwerp, Belgium, Tuesday, October 25. A partial solar eclipse is visible over Cullercoats Watch House in North Shields, England, Tuesday, October 25.
A partial solar eclipse is pictured over Moscow, on October 25. The partial solar eclipse as witnessed in Chandigarh, Punjab, on October 25. (Image credit: ANI)
