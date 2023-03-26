Pictures of the week: Stunning images from across the world

1/7

A washerman washes clothes on the banks of the river Brahmaputra on World Water Day in Guwahati.

2/7

A child plays with a parachute toy at a park in Beijing.

3/7

Clothes are hung out to dry on electrical power lines that came down during heavy rains caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Phalombe, southern Malawi.

4/7

Lightning strikes at Orot Rabin power plant near Hadera, Israel.

5/7

A woman dressed in traditional attire rides a motorcycle as she participates in a procession to mark Gudi Padwa or the Marathi New Year in Mumbai.

6/7

Muslim worshippers perform a night prayer called 'tarawih' during the eve of the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey at Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey.

7/7

Protesters shield with umbrellas as they scuffle with riot police during rally in Nantes, western France. French unions are holding their first mass demonstrations Thursday since President Emmanuel Macron enflamed public anger by forcing a higher retirement age through parliament without a vote.

