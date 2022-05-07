Met Gala madness to IPL craze: Summing up the week with hilarious memes

From the Met Gala to IPL 2022, events from across the world receive the meme treatment on social media. We collected some of the funniest posts from this week.
This week began with a bang as the Met Gala returned to New York in all its gilded glory. Kylie Jenner's Met Gala 2022 look became the subject of several memes (Image: ManilaYomila/Twitter)
We did say several memes. Zomato joined the bandwagon with its own take on Kylie's Met Gala outfit (Image: zomato/Instagram)
Supermodel Gigi Hadid in her all-red Versace look also received the meme treatment. (Image: Cenzy1992/Twitter)
And the men at Met Gala 2022? They were not spared either (Image: swiftoursonggg/Twitter)
Moving on from the biggest night in fashion, we had a surprise announcement from the Reserve Bank of India. The RBI hiked interest rates and sent the Sensex crashing on the day of LIC's mega-IPO, sparking a meme-fest online (Image: MyMoney_Magnet/Twitter)
People imagined LIC's reaction to RBI's surprise announcement (Image: GJhamtani/Twitter)
IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), meanwhile, beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - practically negating their chances of progressing to the playoffs (Image: RomanaRaza/Twitter)
And finally, people looked for solace in memes after the price of domestic cooking gas was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder (Image: ludiaapynz/Twitter)