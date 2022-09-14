In pics: Stunning images of Chenab Railway Bridge as it emerges from clouds

Moneycontrol News

The Chenab Railway Bridge is a steel and concrete arch bridge built between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Image credit: @RailMinIndia)It is the world’s highest single-arch railway bridge. (Image credit: @RailMinIndia)It took about 30,350 metric tonnes of steel to construct the 1,315m-long Chenab Railway Bridge. (Image credit: @RailMinIndia)The Chenab Railway Bridge stands 35 m taller than the Eiffel Tower.