 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrends

In pics: Stunning images of Chenab Railway Bridge as it emerges from clouds

Moneycontrol News
Sep 14, 2022 / 07:07 PM IST

The world's highest rail bridge, built over river Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir, will bring all-weather rail connectivity to Kashmir, the Railways had earlier said.

The Chenab Rail Bridge is a steel and concrete arch bridge built between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Image credit: @RailMinIndia)

The Chenab Railway Bridge is a steel and concrete arch bridge built between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Image credit: @RailMinIndia) It is the world’s highest single-arch railway bridge. (Image credit: @RailMinIndia) It took about 30,350 metric tonnes of steel to construct the 1,315m-long Chenab Railway Bridge. (Image credit: @RailMinIndia) The Chenab Railway Bridge stands 35 m taller than the Eiffel Tower.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Chenab Railway Bridge #Eiffel Tower #Jammu and Kashmir #Railway Ministry #Slideshow
first published: Sep 14, 2022 07:04 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.