In pics: Stunning images of Chenab Railway Bridge as it emerges from clouds

The world's highest rail bridge, built over river Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir, will bring all-weather rail connectivity to Kashmir, the Railways had earlier said.
The Chenab Railway Bridge is a steel and concrete arch bridge built between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Image credit: @RailMinIndia)
It is the world’s highest single-arch railway bridge. (Image credit: @RailMinIndia)
It took about 30,350 metric tonnes of steel to construct the 1,315m-long Chenab Railway Bridge. (Image credit: @RailMinIndia)
The Chenab Railway Bridge stands 35 m taller than the Eiffel Tower.