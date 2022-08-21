In pics | All you need to know about BCG vaccine for TB that can protect humans from COVID-19

Moneycontrol News

The BCG TB vaccine can protect against SARS-CoV-2 and several other pathogens, as per a recent study.Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) - more than 100 years old, was originally developed for protection against tuberculosis.Clinical trials and studies have shown that the BCG vaccine can protect humans from several infections such as malaria and leprosy.The first BCG vaccine was administered to a human in 1921. It was given to an infant at Charite Hospital in Paris.Every year, the BCG vaccine is given to roughly 100 million globally,The BCG vaccine protected people with Type 1 diabetes from COVID-19, according to a study by Massachusetts General HospitalBCG's broad-based infection protection suggested that it can also provide protection against the new SARS-CoV-2 variants and other pathogens