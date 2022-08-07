 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrends

From 'Kaho Naa Pyaaz Hain' to 'Taazi': When Swiggy wooed film buffs with food

Ankita Sengupta
Aug 07, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

Convincing customers to place an order via Swiggy one witty line a time, isn't the only trick up the food delivery company's sleeve. Here's how it reimagined popular movie posters to entertain customers and entice them to order a plate of "Chicken Raees" or some "Taazi" vegetables.

Here's how Swiggy reimagined popular movie posters with food.

'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain' gets an "onion" twist. When Alia Bhatt was 'Raazi' for "taazi" vegetables. 'Jab We Met'. Sorry, 'Ate'. "Chicken Raees" for non-veg Sundays.
Competing with food lovers for the coveted title of 'Foodie No. 1'. Too much 'Tamasha' in your life? Sweeten it with some "Batasha". 'Kung Pao Panda' to add some kick to your day before mundane Monday.
Ankita Sengupta
TAGS: #Bollywood #foodie #Kung Fu Panda #Raazi #Swiggy #Tamasha
first published: Aug 7, 2022 11:03 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.