Farmers protest against Punjab government at border points over various demands | Photos

Moneycontrol News

Farmers are at a sit-in protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)They are protesting against the state’s Aam Aadmi Party government over several demands. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)The protesting farmers were stopped by Punjab police from entering capital Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)Visuals of the protest from the Chandigarh-Mohali border have been shared on social media. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)