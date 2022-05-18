 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Farmers protest against Punjab government at border points over various demands | Photos

Moneycontrol News
May 18, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Farmers are sitting on a protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border against the Punjab government over various demands. They were stopped by the state police from entering Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Farmers are protesting against the Punjab government at Chandigarh-Mohali border. (Image: @ANI/Twitter)

Farmers are at a sit-in protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter) They are protesting against the state’s Aam Aadmi Party government over several demands. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter) The protesting farmers were stopped by Punjab police from entering capital Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter) Visuals of the protest from the Chandigarh-Mohali border have been shared on social media. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)
