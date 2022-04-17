 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding bash: Selfies with sisters rule this 'purple' party

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST

Actor Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Sunday shared photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding bash held in Mumbai.

Ranbir Kapoor poses with sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for a selfie. (Right) Newly-married couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt click a selfie with Kapoor's cousin Karisma Kapoor. (Image credit: @riddhimakpoorsahniofficial and @therealkarismakapoor/Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor poses with sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for a selfie during a party held to celebrate his wedding with Alia Bhatt in Mumbai. (Image credit: @riddhimakpoorsahniofficial/Instagram) Karisma Kapoor poses with cousin Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the couple's wedding bash held in Mumbai. "Big love for Mr and Mrs Ranbir Kapoor,"  wrote Karisma Kapoor with the photo. (Image credit: @therealkarismakapoor/Instagram) Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor at the "purple" party held in honour of the newly-married couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, in Mumbai. (Image credit: @riddhimakpoorsahniofficial/Instagram)
