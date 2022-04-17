Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding bash: Selfies with sisters rule this 'purple' party

Moneycontrol News

Ranbir Kapoor poses with sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for a selfie during a party held to celebrate his wedding with Alia Bhatt in Mumbai. (Image credit: @riddhimakpoorsahniofficial/Instagram)Karisma Kapoor poses with cousin Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the couple's wedding bash held in Mumbai. "Big love for Mr and Mrs Ranbir Kapoor," wrote Karisma Kapoor with the photo. (Image credit: @therealkarismakapoor/Instagram)Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor at the "purple" party held in honour of the newly-married couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, in Mumbai. (Image credit: @riddhimakpoorsahniofficial/Instagram)