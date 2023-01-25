Oscars 2023: India gets three nominations, here's the full list of nominees

1/23

2/23

3/23

4/23

5/23

6/23

7/23

8/23

9/23

10/23

11/23

12/23

13/23

14/23

15/23

16/23

17/23

18/23

19/23

20/23

21/23

22/23

23/23

Moneycontrol News

Read More

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards have been announced on Janaury 24. RRR has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for "Naatu Naatu". The song created history at the 80th Golden Globes becoming the first Indian song to win the Best Original Song award. Two of Indian documentary films - All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers - have also been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film and the Best Documentary Short Film categories, respectively. The winners will be announced on March 12. Here's the full list of all the nominees.All Quiet on the Western Front; Avatar: The Way of Water; The Banshees of Inisherin; Elvis; Everything Everywhere All at Once; The Fabelmans; Tár; Top Gun: Maverick; Triangle of Sadness; Women Talking.Brendan Fraser, (The Whale); Colin Farrell, (The Banshees of Inisherin); Austin Butler, (Elvis); Bill Nighy, (Living); Paul Mescal, (Aftersun).Ana de Armas, (Blonde); Cate Blanchett, (Tár); Andrea Riseborough, (To Leslie); Michelle Williams, (The Fabelmans); Michelle Yeoh, (Everything Everywhere All at Once).Martin McDonagh, (The Banshees of Inisherin); Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, (Everything Everywhere All at Once); Steven Spielberg, (The Fabelmans); Todd Field, (Tár); Ruben Ostlund, (Triangle of Sadness).Brian Tyree Henry, (Causeway); Judd Hirsch, (The Fabelmans); Brendan Gleeson, (Banshees on Inisherin); Barry Keoghan, (Banshees of Inisherin); Ke Huy Quan, (Everything Everywhere All at Once).Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Hong Chau, The Whale; Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin; Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once; Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once.All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany); Argentina, 1985 (Argentina); Close (Belgium); EO (Poland); The Quiet Girl (Ireland).Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio; Marcel the Shell With Shoes On; Puss in Boots: The Last Wish; The Sea Beast; Turning Red.Everything Everywhere All at Once; The Banshees of Inisherin; The Fabelmans; Tár; Triangle of Sadness.Avatar: The Way of Water; Top Gun: Maverick; The Batman; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; All Quiet on the Western Front.Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front; Justin Hurwitz, Babylon; Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin; Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once; John Williams, The Fabelmans.Applause, from Tell It Like a Woman; Hold My Hand, from Top Gun: Maverick; Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Naatu Naatu from RRR; This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.All That Breathes; All the Beauty and the Bloodshed; Fire of Love; A House Made of Splinters; Navalny.All Quiet on the Western Front; Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; Living; Top Gun: Maverick; Women Talking.James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front; Darius Khondj, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths; Mandy Walker, Elvis; Roger Deakins, Empire of Light; Florian Hoffmeister, Tár.Babylon; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Elvis: Everything Everywhere All at Once: Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse; The Flying Sailor; Ice Merchants; My Year of Dicks; An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it.An Irish Goodbye; Ivalu; Le Pupille; Night Ride; The Red Suitcase.The Banshees of Inisherin; Elvis; Everything Everywhere All at Once; Tár; Top Gun: Maverick.All Quiet on the Western Front; Avatar: The Way of Water; The Batman; Elvis; Top Gun: Maverick.All Quiet on the Western Front; Avatar: The Way of Water; Babylon; Elvis, The Fabelmans.All Quiet on the Western Front; The Batman; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Elvis; The Whale.