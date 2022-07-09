 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In photos: Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour attend Valentino couture show in Rome

Jul 09, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST

Valentino's "The Beginning" Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Haute Couture collection show took place at the Spanish Steps in Rome on July 8.

The who's who of the glamour industry came together in Rome on July 8 to attend Italian fashion brand Valentino's "The Beginning" Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Haute Couture collection show. Pictured here is actor Anne Hathaway. (Image credit: Reuters) Supermodel Naomi Campbell at the Spanish Steps in Rome, where the high-profile event took place. (Image credit: Reuters) Anna Wintour, one of the most influential personalities in the fashion industry, was also in attendance. (Image credit: Reuters) A view of the magnificent ramp at Valentino's 2022/2023 Haute Couture collection show on July 8. (Image credit: Reuters)
Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli walks accompanied by seamstrers at the end of the couture show. (Image credit: Reuters)
