Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Here’s the complete list of winners

Moneycontrol News

Best Film: The Kashmir Files (Image: IMDB)Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The ArtistBest Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai KathiawadiMost Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara. (Image: IMDB)Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Maniesh Paul for Jugjugg JeeyoOutstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: RekhaBest Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of DarknessCritics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for BhediyaFilm of The Year: RRR (Image: IMDB)Television Series of The Year: AnupamaaMost Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files (Screen grab)Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for NaaginBest Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya MainuBest Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri JaanBest Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram VedhaOutstanding Contribution In The Music Industry: Hariharan