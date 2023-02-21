Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Here’s the complete list of winners

The Kashmir Files won the Dadasaheb Phalke award 2023 for Best Film. Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor swept the awards for best actress for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and best actor for 'Brahmastra', respectively. The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards took place in Mumbai on February 20. Here is the complete list of the winners.
Best Film: The Kashmir Files (Image: IMDB)
Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist
Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara. (Image: IMDB)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Maniesh Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo
Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha
Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness
Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya
Film of The Year: RRR (Image: IMDB)
Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa
Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files (Screen grab)
Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin
Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu
Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan
Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha
Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry: Hariharan