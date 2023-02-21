 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Here’s the complete list of winners

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 05:50 PM IST

The Kashmir Files won the Dadasaheb Phalke award 2023 for Best Film. Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor swept the awards for best actress for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and best actor for 'Brahmastra', respectively. The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards took place in Mumbai on February 20. Here is the complete list of the winners.

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023 winners

1/17
Best Film: The Kashmir Files (Image: IMDB)
2/17
Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist
3/17
Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1
4/17
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
5/17
Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara. (Image: IMDB)
6/17
Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Maniesh Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo
7/17
Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha
8/17
Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness
9/17
Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya
10/17
Film of The Year: RRR (Image: IMDB)
11/17
Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa
12/17
Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files (Screen grab)
13/17
Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin
14/17
Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu
15/17
Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan
16/17
Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha
17/17
Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry: Hariharan