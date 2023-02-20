 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrendsEntertainment

BAFTAs 2023 in photos: The winners and red carpet looks

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST

BAFTA Awards 2023: Prince William and Catherine, the princess of Wales, Cate Blanchett and more personalities at Britain's standout film event.

Anya Taylor-Joy, star of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, arrives for the BAFTAs 2023. (Image credit: Reuters)

1/8
William and Catherine, the prince and princess of Wales, at the BAFTAs red carpet in London. (Image credit: Reuters)
2/8
Anya Taylor-Joy, star of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, arrives for the BAFTAs 2023. (Image credit: Reuters)
3/8
'Blonde' actor Ana De Armas poses for the cameras at the BAFTAs red carpet. (Image credit: Reuters)
4/8
Edward Berger, the director of ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, poses with his Best Director award at the BAFTA ceremony in Southbank Centre, London on February 20. (Image credit: AFP)
5/8
Cate Blanchett with her Best Actress BAFTA award for ‘Tar’. (Image credit: AFP)
6/8
‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler, winner of the Best Actor BAFTA. (Image credit: Reuters)
7/8
Kerry Condon wins Best Supporting Actress for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’. (Image credit: AFP)
8/8
Condon’s co-star Barry Keoghan is Best Supporting Actor.  (Image credit: Reuters)