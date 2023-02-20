BAFTAs 2023 in photos: The winners and red carpet looks

BAFTA Awards 2023: Prince William and Catherine, the princess of Wales, Cate Blanchett and more personalities at Britain's standout film event.
William and Catherine, the prince and princess of Wales, at the BAFTAs red carpet in London. (Image credit: Reuters)
Anya Taylor-Joy, star of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, arrives for the BAFTAs 2023. (Image credit: Reuters)
'Blonde' actor Ana De Armas poses for the cameras at the BAFTAs red carpet. (Image credit: Reuters)
Edward Berger, the director of ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, poses with his Best Director award at the BAFTA ceremony in Southbank Centre, London on February 20. (Image credit: AFP)
Cate Blanchett with her Best Actress BAFTA award for ‘Tar’. (Image credit: AFP)
‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler, winner of the Best Actor BAFTA. (Image credit: Reuters)
Kerry Condon wins Best Supporting Actress for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’. (Image credit: AFP)
Condon’s co-star Barry Keoghan is Best Supporting Actor. (Image credit: Reuters)