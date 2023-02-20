BAFTAs 2023 in photos: The winners and red carpet looks

1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8

Read More

William and Catherine, the prince and princess of Wales, at the BAFTAs red carpet in London. (Image credit: Reuters)Anya Taylor-Joy, star of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, arrives for the BAFTAs 2023. (Image credit: Reuters)'Blonde' actor Ana De Armas poses for the cameras at the BAFTAs red carpet. (Image credit: Reuters)Edward Berger, the director of ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, poses with his Best Director award at the BAFTA ceremony in Southbank Centre, London on February 20. (Image credit: AFP)Cate Blanchett with her Best Actress BAFTA award for ‘Tar’. (Image credit: AFP)‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler, winner of the Best Actor BAFTA. (Image credit: Reuters)Kerry Condon wins Best Supporting Actress for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’. (Image credit: AFP)Condon’s co-star Barry Keoghan is Best Supporting Actor. (Image credit: Reuters)