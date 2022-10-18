Diwali 2022: Kolkata gears up for Kali Puja

Artisans put colors on the clay images of Hindu goddess Kali ahead of Kali Puja festival at Kumortuli or potters' place in Kolkata.Kali Puja will be celebrated on October 24.Meanwhile, during the festival only green fireworks complying with the 90 decibel (dB)-noise limit rule will be allowed in West Bengal, the police have said.The Kolkata Police has claimed to have seized more than 840 kg of banned firecrackers in 28 boxes from traders in raids carried out in the city.The Kolkata Police has been conducting special drives against illegal firecrackers in the city.