In pics: Chaos at Delhi airport's T3 with serpentine queues

With an unprecedented increase in winter season travel, chaotic scenes are being reported at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Image credit: @karmanomad/Twitter)Passengers have been taking to Twitter to complain about serpentine queues at security checks and unhelpful staff. (Image credit: @SundeepMatharoo/Twitter)TV anchor and author Rocky Singh tweeted a photo showing a crowded security check at the T3 terminal at 5.30 am today. "Welcome to HELL," he said. "35 minutes to get into the airport - 25 minutes at a comparatively empty Vistara and now … the mother of all security lines… SECURITY !!! Abandon hope all ye who enter here." (Image credit: @rockyandmayur/Twitter)The severe congestion has led the Ministry of Civil Aviation to announce a four-point plan to tackle it. (Image credit: @PCforinnovation/Twitter)The plan includes reducing the number of flights at peak hours and installing more screening systems at the airport. (Image credit: @sudiepshri/Twitter)The number of daily domestic passengers now has crossed even the pre-covid levels of about 4,07,000 per day. (Image credit: @sudiepshri/Twitter)