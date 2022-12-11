In pics: Chaos at Delhi airport's T3 with serpentine queues

The number of daily domestic passengers now has crossed even the pre-covid levels of about 4,07,000 per day, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.
With an unprecedented increase in winter season travel, chaotic scenes are being reported at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Image credit: @karmanomad/Twitter)
Passengers have been taking to Twitter to complain about serpentine queues at security checks and unhelpful staff. (Image credit: @SundeepMatharoo/Twitter)
TV anchor and author Rocky Singh tweeted a photo showing a crowded security check at the T3 terminal at 5.30 am today. "Welcome to HELL," he said. "35 minutes to get into the airport - 25 minutes at a comparatively empty Vistara and now … the mother of all security lines… SECURITY !!! Abandon hope all ye who enter here." (Image credit: @rockyandmayur/Twitter)
The severe congestion has led the Ministry of Civil Aviation to announce a four-point plan to tackle it. (Image credit: @PCforinnovation/Twitter)
The plan includes reducing the number of flights at peak hours and installing more screening systems at the airport. (Image credit: @sudiepshri/Twitter)
