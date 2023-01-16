Photos: Inside the world's coldest city with -50-degree temperature

1/7

Fish vendors at an open-air market in Yakutsk, Russia, on January 15. (Image credit: Reuters)A blogger posing for a picture out on the streets of Yakutsk. (Image credit: Reuters)Yakutsk is situated in Russia's far east region. The mercury often drops below minus 40 in those areas. (Image credit: Reuters)The city's residents say there is no fighting the cold. "You either adjust and dress accordingly or you suffer," a local told news agency Reuters. "Just dress warmly, in layers, like a cabbage!" (Image credit: Reuters)Are there any secrets to deal with such cold? Locals say no. (Image credit: Reuters)The immense challenge of living in Yakutsk is intensified by occasional heating outages. In 2008, a series of pipes there had burst, because of which the residents of two villages lost heating for many days, The Independent reported. (Image credit: Reuters)Yakutsk is home to 355,443 people, according to the census conducted of 2021. (Image credit: Reuters)