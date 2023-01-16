Photos: Inside the world's coldest city with -50-degree temperature

Temperatures in the Siberian city of Yakutsk, known to be the coldest on the planet, plunge to brutal lows every winter. Here are visuals showing daily life in the extreme conditions.
Yakutsk in Siberia is home over 3.5 lakh people. (Image credit: Reuters)
Fish vendors at an open-air market in Yakutsk, Russia, on January 15. (Image credit: Reuters)
A blogger posing for a picture out on the streets of Yakutsk. (Image credit: Reuters)
Yakutsk is situated in Russia's far east region. The mercury often drops below minus 40 in those areas. (Image credit: Reuters)
The city's residents say there is no fighting the cold. "You either adjust and dress accordingly or you suffer," a local told news agency Reuters. "Just dress warmly, in layers, like a cabbage!" (Image credit: Reuters)
Are there any secrets to deal with such cold? Locals say no. (Image credit: Reuters)
The immense challenge of living in Yakutsk is intensified by occasional heating outages. In 2008, a series of pipes there had burst, because of which the residents of two villages lost heating for many days, The Independent reported. (Image credit: Reuters)
Yakutsk is home to 355,443 people, according to the census conducted of 2021. (Image credit: Reuters)