Week in pictures: The most stunning images from around the world

Moneycontrol News

A first responder with Orange County Fire Rescue makes her way through floodwaters looking for residents of a neighborhood needing help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Orlando, Florida on September 29. (Image credit: AP)A park ranger from the Utah Department of Natural Resources walks across reef-like structures called microbialites, exposed by receding waters at the Great Salt Lake on September 28. (Image credit: AP)Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida bows before he sends his condolences during the state funeral of assassinated former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe on September 27 in Tokyo. (Image credit: AP)Rescuers from the Guatemalan Army descend into a sinkhole in Villa Nueva, Guatemala, on September 27. Search efforts continued for a mother and daughter who disappeared when their vehicle was swallowed by the massive sinkhole. (Image credit: AP)Ukrainian soldiers in the recently retaken city of Kupiansk, in the Kharkiv region. Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged missile and artillery barrages late last month as both sides refused to concede ground despite recent military setbacks for Moscow. (Image credit: AP)Somalis who have been displaced settle at a camp on the outskirts of Dollow, Somalia. The country has long known droughts, but the climate shocks are now coming more frequently, leaving less room to recover and prepare for the next. (Image credit: AP)