In Pics | PM Modi to inaugurate Mahakal Lok corridor in Ujjain today

Moneycontrol News

With the aim to boost tourism in the holy city of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 850 crore Mahakaleshwar Temple Corridor Development Project in Ujjain on October 11. (Image: PIB)The more than 900-metre-long 'Mahakal Lok' corridor, built as one of the largest such corridors in the country, spreads around the old Rudrasagar Lake which has also been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country which attracts a large number of devotees, an official said. (Image: PIB)Two majestic gateways -- Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar -- separated by a short distance, have been erected near the starting point of the corridor, which winds its way to the temple's entrance and offers an aesthetic view along the way, he said. (Image: PIB)The Phase-1 of the Mahakal Lok project will help in enriching the experience of pilgrims visiting the temple by providing them with world-class modern amenities. (Image: PIB)The Plaza area, which is spread over 2.5 hectares, is surrounded by a lotus pond and contains the statue of Shiva along with fountains. (Image: ANI)The Mahakal Path contains 108 pillars which depict Anand Tandav Swaroop (dance form) of Lord Shiva. Many religious sculptures depicting the life of Lord Shiva are installed along the Mahakal Path. (Image: PIB)The mural wall along the Path is based on Shiva Purana stories such as the Act of creation, Birth of Ganesh, Story of Sati and Daksha, among others. (Image: PIB)The entire premise will be monitored 24x7 by Integrated Command and Control Centre with the help of artificial intelligence and surveillance cameras. (Image: PIB)